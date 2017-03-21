Crime - Sacto 911

March 21, 2017 1:04 PM

Pair arrested on suspicion of homicide in shooting at Auburn Boulevard motel

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Two people were arrested in the Bay Area after a police chase in the killing of a woman at an Auburn Boulevard motel.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s detectives arrested James Martin Baca, 37, and Rebecca Irene Temme, 35, on Monday night in Menlo Park on suspicion of murder in the death of Leonora Montoya, who was found with a gunshot wound in her head Sunday night at the Surf Motel.

Investigators believe that there was animosity between the pair and Montoya, 53, that led to her fatal shooting and the theft of her automobile. Sheriff’s officials did not elaborate.

The car and the suspects were spotted Monday by officers in the San Mateo County city of Menlo Park. Baca and Temme were arrested after they were involved in a police police pursuit and then crashed their car. They were captured after they tried to run away.

Deputies became aware of Montoya’s death after dispatch received a call a little after 11:45 p.m. Sunday that a gunshot was heard at the Surf Motel. Deputies found Montoya in a room where she was pronounced dead.

Baca and Temme were arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

