Pair arrested on suspicion of homicide in shooting at Auburn Boulevard motel

1:23 New 49ers QB Brian Hoyer: 'I have a lot of confidence in myself' Pause

1:26 Brian Louie sworn in as Sacramento's interim police chief

0:32 CHP officers do the 'worm,' other dance moves at Lodi High assembly

2:40 CHP describes fatal three-car collision on White Rock Road

0:16 Mclaughlin's Daffodil Hill

0:23 Showers flood 46th Street in East Sacramento

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:15 Caltrans official: 'Respect the mountain' during snow storms

1:03 Isn't she lovely? Meet the Sacramento region's first baby of 2017