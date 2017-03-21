Driver killed in Yolo County crash is identified as Davis woman

The Yolo County Sheriff-Coroner’s office has identified a woman killed Monday in a two-vehicle collision.
The coroner’s office identified her as Sandra Doering, 65, of Davis.
The collision occurred about 11:50 a.m. on County Road 102, south of County Road 29, between Davis and Woodland. Randolph Tafoya, 59, of Woodland was headed southbound on County Road 102 when his 1996 Toyota left the roadway, traveling onto the right shoulder, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
As Tafoya attempted to return to the roadway, he lost control of the vehicle. The Toyota traveled into the northbound lane, where is collided with a 2006 Kia driven by Doering.
Doering was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, a 71-year-old Davis woman, was taken to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento with major injuries, according to the CHP.
Tafoya was taken to UC Davis Medical Center with minor injuries.
