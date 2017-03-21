Crime Q&A: What happened to driver arrested in fatal chain-reaction collision in Elk Grove?

Q: In July 2016, Jeffrey Fields was killed by a drunken driver in Elk Grove. The driver was arrested. What is the status of this case?
Scott, Sacramento
A: Rajnel Nath pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in the death of 63-year-old Jeffrey Fields of Elk Grove in a collision July 8, 2016.
Nath also pleaded guilty to DUI and hit-and-run driving. He was sentenced on Feb. 3 to nine years and six months in prison, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online. He currently is at Deuel Vocational Institution in Tracy.
Nath, 39, had been a youth corrections officer since 2000 and was assigned to N.A. Chaderjian Youth Correctional Facility in Stockton at the time of the crash.
According to stories in The Sacramento Bee, he had dropped into a restaurant on Laguna Boulevard for drinks at about 2 p.m. During the next three hours, he downed four shots of Irish whiskey, two shots of tequila and four 22-ounce glasses of beer before leaving in his SUV.
He backed into a car in the parking lot of the Chicago Fire restaurant before driving onto Laguna Boulevard and into stop-and-go rush-hour traffic.
At 5:15 p.m., he slammed his SUV into the back of a Toyota Prius that had slowed for traffic near the intersection of Laguna Boulevard and Laguna Crest Way, killing Fields and causing a seven-car chain-reaction collision that injured Nath and two other motorists.
Nath’s blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.21 an hour after the crash, nearly three times the 0.08 legal limit.
