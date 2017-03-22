Crime - Sacto 911

March 22, 2017 6:29 AM

Crashes on slick Sacramento highways snarl morning traffic

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Pre-dawn big rig crashes in heavy rain snarled two Sacramento highways.

Current weather conditions | See current Sacramento traffic conditions

Traffic was backed up to the Land Park area on northbound Interstate 5 after a big rig crashed into a freeway wall just before the J Street offramp about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol warned that delays would occur in the area during the early morning commute.

A big rig tow truck had arrived on the scene. Traffic was able to move through the area but the slow lane was blocked by the rig.

On westbound Highway 50 another big rig spun out near Watt Avenue at about the same time. That big rig blocked the three left lanes of the highway. A tow truck was on the way to that crash at 6:15 a.m.

A half-inch of rain fell on the area since 3 a.m.

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Car fire in midtown parking garage quickly extinguished

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos