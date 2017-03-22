Crashes on slick Sacramento highways snarl morning traffic

Pre-dawn big rig crashes in heavy rain snarled two Sacramento highways.
Current weather conditions | See current Sacramento traffic conditions
Traffic was backed up to the Land Park area on northbound Interstate 5 after a big rig crashed into a freeway wall just before the J Street offramp about 4:45 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol warned that delays would occur in the area during the early morning commute.
A big rig tow truck had arrived on the scene. Traffic was able to move through the area but the slow lane was blocked by the rig.
On westbound Highway 50 another big rig spun out near Watt Avenue at about the same time. That big rig blocked the three left lanes of the highway. A tow truck was on the way to that crash at 6:15 a.m.
A half-inch of rain fell on the area since 3 a.m.
Comments