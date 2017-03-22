Crime - Sacto 911

March 22, 2017 6:38 AM

Woman killed in White Rock Road head-on crash was from Elk Grove

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The woman killed by a speeding driver in a head-on collision earlier this week in a rural area near Folsom has been identified by coroner’s deputies.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office said the woman killed Monday by a wrong-way driver on White Rock Road was 21-year-old Song Zhu of Elk Grove.

The crash involving three vehicles occurred about 8:20 a.m. Monday on White Rock Road near Prairie City Road south of Highway 50.

A vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Christopher Haynes of El Dorado Hills man was speeding west on eastbound White Rock Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Just west of Prairie City Road, Haynes collided with an eastbound vehicle driven Zhu.

An eastbound vehicle behind Zhu drove into the collision and that vehicle spun out of control. Haynes and Zhu were killed.

The third driver suffered minor to moderate injuries, Riggin said. There were no passengers in any of the vehicles.

CHP Lt. Brandon Straw said that dispatchers were told by witnesses that Haynes was traveling at 80 to 100 mph. A minute later a report was received of the collision.

The CHP plans to interview the family and friends of Haynes to find out why he was driving recklessly.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Editor's Choice Videos