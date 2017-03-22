Crime - Sacto 911

March 22, 2017 7:05 AM

Man dies from stab wounds suffered in North Highlands fight

By Bill Lindelof

A violent struggle between two men Tuesday night on a North Highlands street turned into a stabbing that left one of the combatants dead.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department dispatchers were told about 8 p.m. Tuesday of a fight between two men near Madison Avenue and Jackson Street. Deputies responded to the area but could not find a fight or anyone injured.

However, about 20 minutes later, a man in his early 30s arrived at a nearby hospital. The man, who was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, was suffering from stab wounds.

Rushed to the emergency room in critical condition, medical staff worked to save him. He died several hours later.

Deputies later determined after interviewing witnesses that he was indeed one of the parties involved in the fight on Jackson Street, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies believe a man in his 30s killed the still unidentified victim.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

