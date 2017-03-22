Crime - Sacto 911

March 22, 2017 9:31 AM

Police catch Rocklin package thief on camera. Now they want your help.

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Police in Rocklin are searching for a man suspected of stealing packages from porches across several South Placer communities, including Rocklin, Roseville and Granite Bay.

Investigators have released video of the suspect removing packages from porches in Rocklin and Granite Bay in February and March. The video also shows the man driving off in a red 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla special edition sedan following the thefts.

Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact detectives here.

 

Thief steals package from Rocklin home's porch, then departs in red vehicle

Rocklin police are seeking a man who ripped off a home then split in a red car in late February. The same man is suspected in at least one other theft, and authorities are asking for help identifying the guy.

Rocklin Police Department
 

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Rocklin police seek help to nab package thief

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos