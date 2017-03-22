Police catch Rocklin package thief on camera. Now they want your help.

Police in Rocklin are searching for a man suspected of stealing packages from porches across several South Placer communities, including Rocklin, Roseville and Granite Bay.
Investigators have released video of the suspect removing packages from porches in Rocklin and Granite Bay in February and March. The video also shows the man driving off in a red 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla special edition sedan following the thefts.
Anyone with information on the case are asked to contact detectives here.
