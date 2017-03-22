Police catch Rocklin package thief on camera. Now they want your help.

1:20 Surveillance video shows woman jumping out of trunk after kidnapping Pause

0:20 Car fire in midtown parking garage quickly extinguished

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

0:10 Woman suspected of taking Wal-Mart shopper's purse is seen entering the store

1:54 Spokesperson says Matthew Muller's family is 'profoundly sorrowful'

2:40 CHP describes fatal three-car collision on White Rock Road

1:26 Brian Louie sworn in as Sacramento's interim police chief

3:51 'I believed he was my friend,' Nicole Murphy says of con man

1:44 Vigil for missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios in Woodland