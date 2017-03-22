Man accused of attempted murder in Citrus Heights shooting

A Citrus Heights man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a Tuesday night shooting.
Officers went to a residence in the 7000 block of Circlet Way at 9:57 p.m. following a 911 call reporting a disturbance. The caller said a man had been shot, according to a Police Department news release. Officers located a man in his late 20s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They began first aid and the man was transported to a local hospital, where he was reported in stable condition Wednesday evening, according to police.
The suspect in the shooting, 29-year-old Kyle Sroka, was arrested and booked into Sacramento County jail.
Although the investigation is continuing, police said Sroka and the victim were acquaintances and the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who may have additional information pertaining to the case, is asked to call the Citrus Heights Police Department at 916-727-5500.
