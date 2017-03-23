Report: Whitney High teacher accused of being intoxicated at school

A Rocklin teacher was arrested Tuesday for allegedly showing up at Whitney High School while intoxicated, according to a new reports.
Erica Leslie Canup, 27, was arrested at Whitney High School just before 4 p.m., according to CBS Sacramento 13 news station. CBS Sacramento reported that another teacher told the principal that Canup was allegedly drunk at school, according to police.
Canup was arrested on suspicion of willful cruelty to children and disorderly conduct and is being held at Placer County Jail on $5,000 bail, CBS 13 reported.
Cunup is a language arts teacher, according to the school’s website.
