Stockton police investigate double homicide

The Stockton Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened early Thursday.
Just before 1:30 a.m., officers found three stabbing victims, two of whom were dead, in the 3300 block of East Anderson Street.
An unidentified 49-year-old man was found first by deputies, who told them the stabbing occurred in the 3300 block of East Main Street, and that other people were injured, police said in a report Thursday.
Once police arrived, a 52-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were found dead. The 49-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition.
Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and there is no information about motive or a description of suspects.
The Stockton Police Department is encouraging citizens to call if they have information about the incident. Callers are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, investigations at 209-937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
Police say anyone with information can text information to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or log on to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click “Submit A Tip.” Tipsters may also send tips on the Stockton PD Mobile Phone App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
