March 23, 2017 9:47 AM

Text message mistakenly sent to Placer County detective ends in two arrests

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A wayward text message landed two Sacramento County residents in jail, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

A Placer County Sheriff’s detective recently received a text message that was sent by mistake. The woman who texted the wrong number offered to sell prescription narcotics to the detective, not knowing who he was.

The detective played along, texting back and forth with the woman. Eventually, a meeting was set up for the sale of the pills.

At the pre-arranged meeting, detectives arrested Rachelle Renfroe, 41, of Citrus Heights and Andre Renfroe, 45, of Carmichael on suspicion of possession of narcotic substances for sale.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

