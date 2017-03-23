Sacramento sheriff’s detectives arrest man on suspicion of homicide in North Highlands stabbing

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing on a North Highlands street earlier in the week.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department detectives took Souksavanh Phetvongkham, 43, of North Highlands into custody Wednesday evening in Fair Oaks. He was booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of murder.
Sheriff’s department dispatchers were told about 8 p.m. Tuesday of a fight between two men near Madison Avenue and Jackson Street. Deputies responded to the area, but could not find a fight or anyone injured.
About 20 minutes later, Mario Benitez Gallegos, 32, arrived at a nearby hospital. Gallegos, who was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, was suffering from stab wounds. He died several hours later.
Deputies later determined after interviewing witnesses that Gallegos was one of the parties involved in the fight on Jackson Street. Deputies believe that Phetvongkham killed Gallegos.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
Comments