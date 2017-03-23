Sacramento sheriff’s detectives arrest man on suspicion of homicide in North Highlands stabbing

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area Pause

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

0:45 Sedan crashes into parked Sacramento police and sheriff vehicles

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

0:07 Crews untangle trucks after collision

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits