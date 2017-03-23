Davis Kids Klub’s former chief operating officer accused of embezzlement

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area Pause

0:43 Two arrested on drug charges in Placer County

1:19 Gov. Brown slams Trump at Obamacare rally

0:45 Sedan crashes into parked Sacramento police and sheriff vehicles

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

1:26 Brian Louie sworn in as Sacramento's interim police chief

2:40 CHP describes fatal three-car collision on White Rock Road

2:14 CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service