March 23, 2017 9:43 PM

Vehicle crashes into Grass Valley pizza shop injuring seven

By Cathy Locke

Seven people suffered minor injuries Thursday evening when a vehicle crashed into a Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza shop in Grass Valley.

The Grass Valley Fire Department responded to the restaurant in the Fowler Center on Nevada City Highway at 5:52 p.m. regarding a report of a vehicle that had driven into a building, causing injuries.

A vehicle was driven over the sidewalk into the restaurant, coming to a stop about 20 feet inside, according to a Nevada County Consolidated Fire District news release.

Of the seven people injured, five were treated at the scene and two were transported to Sierra Nevada Hospital. All injuries were described as minor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Grass Valley Police Department.

