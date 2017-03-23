Man draws 46-year-prison sentence for decade of child molestation

A man convicted in a case involving a decade of child molestation has been sentenced to 46 years and four months in prison.
A jury in October found Steven Ramos, 54, guilty of 22 counts of child molestation, forcible rape and attempted forcible rape. He was sentenced Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.
In the mid 1990s, Ramos began molesting two girls when they were 5 and 6 years old, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release. In 1997, the victims disclosed the sexual abuse to El Dorado County law enforcement authorities and charges were filed against Ramos. But because of outside pressure, the girls recanted the accusations nearly a year after the the initial disclosure and the charges against Ramos were dropped.
Ramos began abusing both victims again, and the molestation continued until the girls were 16 years old, according to the news release. In 2012, when the victims were in their early 20s, they reported to law enforcement the years of continued sexual abuse. Their motivation, according to the District Attorney’s Office, was to prevent Ramos from sexually assaulting additional victims.
