Crime - Sacto 911

March 23, 2017 10:00 PM

Man draws 46-year-prison sentence for decade of child molestation

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A man convicted in a case involving a decade of child molestation has been sentenced to 46 years and four months in prison.

A jury in October found Steven Ramos, 54, guilty of 22 counts of child molestation, forcible rape and attempted forcible rape. He was sentenced Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

In the mid 1990s, Ramos began molesting two girls when they were 5 and 6 years old, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office news release. In 1997, the victims disclosed the sexual abuse to El Dorado County law enforcement authorities and charges were filed against Ramos. But because of outside pressure, the girls recanted the accusations nearly a year after the the initial disclosure and the charges against Ramos were dropped.

Ramos began abusing both victims again, and the molestation continued until the girls were 16 years old, according to the news release. In 2012, when the victims were in their early 20s, they reported to law enforcement the years of continued sexual abuse. Their motivation, according to the District Attorney’s Office, was to prevent Ramos from sexually assaulting additional victims.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos