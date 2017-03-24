Girl, 11, missing from South Sacramento County home

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing Sacramento County girl who has threatened to run away before.
Jade Monger, 11, was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 7500 block of Heatherpace Lane in the Vineyard area near Bradshaw and Gerber roads.
She is considered at-risk because of her youth, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. She is described as a white girl who is about 5 feet five inches tall and 145 pounds.
Her black hair is shaved at the sides and her bangs are long. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.
She has friends in the Natomas and South Sacramento areas.
