March 24, 2017 6:42 AM

Girl, 11, missing from South Sacramento County home

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing Sacramento County girl who has threatened to run away before.

Jade Monger, 11, was last seen about 4 p.m. Thursday leaving her home in the 7500 block of Heatherpace Lane in the Vineyard area near Bradshaw and Gerber roads.

She is considered at-risk because of her youth, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department. She is described as a white girl who is about 5 feet five inches tall and 145 pounds.

Her black hair is shaved at the sides and her bangs are long. She was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans.

She has friends in the Natomas and South Sacramento areas.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

