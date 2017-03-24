Arrest warrant issued for woman accused of helping son cover up killing of 6-year-old

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening Pause

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

2:47 Peter Pan's point of view

0:10 Woman suspected of taking Wal-Mart shopper's purse is seen entering the store

1:26 Brian Louie sworn in as Sacramento's interim police chief

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits

2:40 CHP describes fatal three-car collision on White Rock Road

1:47 Suspect shot multiple times after pulling gun on police in North Sacramento