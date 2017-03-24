Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

On Thursday, March 23, 2017, a drama unfolded during “Every 15 Minutes,” a life-like simulation at Natomas High School designed to warn the school’s juniors and seniors about the dangers of drinking and driving. “Every 15 Minutes” is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The name of the program derives from the statistic that one person dies every 15 minutes in an alcohol-related crash.