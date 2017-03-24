Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

On Thursday, March 23, 2017, a drama unfolded during “Every 15 Minutes,” a life-like simulation at Natomas High School designed to warn the school’s juniors and seniors about the dangers of drinking and driving. “Every 15 Minutes” is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The name of the program derives from the statistic that one person dies every 15 minutes in an alcohol-related crash.
Sedan crashes into parked Sacramento police and sheriff vehicles

Just before 2 a.m., March 23, 2017, Sacramento police and sheriff deputies were parked near Franklin Boulevard. and Boyce Dr. after stopping a stolen vehicle, said Linda Matthew, spokeswoman for the Sacramento Police Department. After the juvenile driver was cited and released, an unrelated speeding sedan hit the parked vehicles, causing six passengers and deputies to be sent to the hospital for moderate injuries.

Rocklin police seek help to nab package thief

The Rocklin Police Department requests the public's help in identifying a person suspected of a string of package thefts across Rocklin, Roseville and Granite Bay. Videos show the suspect driving a red 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla special edition sedan. Police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at rpd.investigations@rocklin.ca.us.

