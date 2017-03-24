Quadruple homicide suspect identified as state employee

The man arrested in connection with a quadruple homicide Thursday in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood is an employee of the California Employment Development Department, state officials said Friday.
Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, 56, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail early Friday morning on four counts of murder. He is suspected of killing two children and two others at a home in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue, an area of neatly-kept single story houses on tree lined streets, where violent crime is rare.
Sacramento Police Department officers found the victims Thursday morning when they were called to perform a welfare check.
Quadruple homicide shakes quiet South Land Park neighborhood
As of early Friday evening, police had not confirmed the relationship of the deceased to Vasquez-Oliva, and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office had not released the names of the dead.
“Even though an arrest has been made, this remains a very active investigation so only limited information can be provided at this time,” the police department said in a written statement Friday
A neighbor of the home on 35th Avenue, said a couple with two children, a girl 14 and a boy 11, lived at the house.
Property records list an Angelique N. Vasquez, 45, as living at the 35th Avenue home along with a Salvador Vasquez. The Sacramento Bee’s state worker salary database shows that a woman by the same name has worked at the EDD since 2007. Most recently, she was listed as a personnel technician.
Loree Levy, a spokeswoman for the Employment Development Department, said Vasquez-Oliva has worked as an office technician at EDD since October 2012. She said he works in a non-public office, and that the department is cooperating with investigators.
“As EDD Director Patrick Henning Jr. … shared with our area employees, our hearts and prayers go out to the victims, families and community affected by this horrific tragedy. The department has also made counseling services available to our staff,” Levy said in a written statement.
Vasquez-Oliva was detained Thursday by officers from the San Francisco Police Department in the area of Pierce Street and Golden Gate Avenue, near the city’s iconic “painted ladies,” a row of colorful Victorian houses set against San Francisco’s downtown skyline.
Online records indicate that Vasquez-Oliva once resided in an apartment on Turk Street in San Francisco, not far from where he was detained.
Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department traveled to San Francisco to continue the investigation, the department said, while others worked the South Land Park neighborhood, near 35th Avenue and Gloria Drive.
Officers remained on the scene Friday, as a light rain fell outside the house where the bodies were found. Barricade signs and yellow police tape prevented most traffic from traveling past the tan ranch-style home. Only those who lived on the block of 35th Avenue that was closed off were allowed past the “Road Closed” signs. An officer lifted the tape to let locals pass.
Two large police vans were parked at the house where the homicides allegedly occurred, as investigators came and went from the house.
The case began early Thursday, when a person contacted Sacramento police worried about the safety of the residents of the home near the South Hills Shopping Center.
Vasquez-Oliva is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Monday in Department 62 on the first floor of the county jail, according to jail records.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets Bee Staff Writer Sam Stanton contributed to this report.
Comments