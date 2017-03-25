Crime - Sacto 911

March 25, 2017 9:33 AM

Sacramento police seek help finding missing man with developmental disability

By Nashelly Chavez

The Sacamento Police Department is seeking an at-risk 61-year-old man who went missing from his midtown home Friday afternoon.

Officers say the man, identified as Lindberg Lundy, is developmentally disabled to the age of 8 and was last seen leaving his house at the 1800 block of Capitol Avenue.

Lundy was wearing a brown and gold shirt, blue jeans the last time he was seen, and is described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall African American man weighing 200 pounds. Officers say Lundy may go to the Safeway store at 19th and R streets.

Police are asking anyone who sees Lundy or has information on his disappearance to call the department’s-non-emergency number at 916-264-5471 or 9-1-1 if necessary.

