Man sought in Elk Grove bank robbery

The Elk Grove Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding the person responsible for a robbery Saturday afternoon at Chase Bank, at 8725 Elk Grove Blvd.
About 1:59 p.m., a man entered the Chase Bank and approached a teller and gave her a note demanding money, police said in a news release. After being given an undisclosed amount of cash, the man left the bank on foot.
The suspected robber was described as a white man, approximately age 50, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds, police reported. The man was wearing a dark-colored baseball cap with a camouflage brim, sunglasses and had a short gray beard. He was last seen wearing a blue puffy jacket with a multicolored checkered shirt underneath.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department Detective Bureau at 916- 478-8060 or Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
Comments