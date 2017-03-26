South Land Park residents mourn four killed

On Thursday, March 23, 2017, a drama unfolded during “Every 15 Minutes,” a life-like simulation at Natomas High School designed to warn the school’s juniors and seniors about the dangers of drinking and driving. “Every 15 Minutes” is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The name of the program derives from the statistic that one person dies every 15 minutes in an alcohol-related crash.
Just before 2 a.m., March 23, 2017, Sacramento police and sheriff deputies were parked near Franklin Boulevard. and Boyce Dr. after stopping a stolen vehicle, said Linda Matthew, spokeswoman for the Sacramento Police Department. After the juvenile driver was cited and released, an unrelated speeding sedan hit the parked vehicles, causing six passengers and deputies to be sent to the hospital for moderate injuries.
The Rocklin Police Department requests the public's help in identifying a person suspected of a string of package thefts across Rocklin, Roseville and Granite Bay. Videos show the suspect driving a red 2011-2013 Toyota Corolla special edition sedan. Police ask that anyone with information contact investigators at rpd.investigations@rocklin.ca.us.
Surveillance photos caught the thief taking an older woman’s purse from her shopping cart in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman seen in the video. The crime happened at Walmart. The suspect was last seen exiting the store with the victim’s purse one minute later. The suspect was seen driving away in a gray early 2000s, two-door Mitsubishi Eclipse, traveling east bound on 2nd Street towards D Street, according to police.