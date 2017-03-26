South Land Park residents mourn four killed

Surveillance photos caught the thief taking an older woman’s purse from her shopping cart in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the woman seen in the video. The crime happened at Walmart. The suspect was last seen exiting the store with the victim’s purse one minute later. The suspect was seen driving away in a gray early 2000s, two-door Mitsubishi Eclipse, traveling east bound on 2nd Street towards D Street, according to police.