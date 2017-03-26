Crime - Sacto 911

Today in Sacramento: Here’s what you need to know for Monday

Homicide suspect to be arraigned

Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, 56, who is accused of killing four people in a home in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue in Sacramento, is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. in Sacramento Superior Court.

Roseville council to discuss arts district

The Roseville City Council holds a special meeting at 2 p.m. in the council chamber, 311 Vernon St. The council will discuss a resolution to acknowledge the partnership between the city and the Blue Line Arts Gallery to create a downtown arts district and support efforts to participate in the pilot year of the California Cultural Districts Program. Go to www.roseville.ca.us for more information.

Guest reader at railroad museum

B Street Theatre Co. member Amy Kelly serves as a celebrity guest reader at 11 a.m. at the California State Railroad Museum. The reading is part of the museum’s “All Aboard for Story Time!” program. Kelly, an actress, comedian, voice-over artist and impersonator, will read the book “The Transcontinental Railroad” by John Perritano. Go to www.californiarailroad.museum for more information.

Kings battle Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings host the Memphis Grizzlies at 7:30 p.m. at Golden 1 Center.

