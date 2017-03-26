Neighbors say suspect in Fresno homicide suffered from PTSD

A man suspected of killing his stepfather, a dog and wounding four others – including a baby – Friday in Fresno has been identified as Kyle Holaday, said Tony Botti of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Holaday, 26, was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and animal cruelty. Detectives say a preliminary investigation shows Holaday suddenly opened fire inside the home in the 300 block of South Villa Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday, killing his stepfather, James Willcoxson, 60.
Holaday is a former member of the military and lived in the home where the shootings took place, Botti said.
Four others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Holaday’s mother, identified by neighbors Sunday as Carol Holaday, 58, is in stable condition, Botti said. Two 28-year-old female friends of the mother’s also were wounded; one was released Saturday and the other remained in critical but stable condition Sunday. The 5-month-old daughter of the woman who was released also was able to leave the hospital, Botti said. The baby suffered a graze to her ear.
Several neighbors on Sunday said Holaday was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder following tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was on medication.
One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, said the family had lived there for about 20 years.
The neighbor said he spoke with Holaday a few days before the shootings after another neighbor said Holaday had been using a pellet gun to shoot birds and squirrels out of trees in the neighborhood. Holaday admitted he was doing the shooting and agreed to stop, the neighbor said.
The neighbor said Carol Holaday had recently remarried and her husband had moved in to the house. The neighbor asked Holaday once before if he had any problems with his stepfather, but Holaday said there were no problems.
Holaday’s father, Kenneth Holaday, died in October 2014. The neighbor said Holaday’s parents divorced before Kenneth Holaday’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Matt Hamilton at 559-600-8210 or to report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Man shot to death in Dinuba
A 21-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound in Dinuba on Friday night.
The body was found after a report of a disturbance in the 900 block of East Golden Way, near College Avenue, around 8:30 p.m, Dinuba police said.
The suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dinuba police 559-591-5911 or 559-591-TIP1 (8471) to remain anonymous.
Woman suspected of DUI after hitting police car head-on
A Sanger woman was arrested on Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving after allegedly crashing head-on into a police car, the Sanger police said.
Around 11:35 p.m., a 24-year-old woman allegedly hit Officer Erik Pasillas, who was inside his car in the 600 block of J Street. The officer was stopped, and the woman allegedly sped up and hit his car head-on. It was raining at the time of the crash, police said.
Neither the officer nor the woman was hurt.
The woman, whose name was not released, had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, police said.
Merced County deputies raid marijuana sites
Raids in the past two weeks by the Merced County Sheriff’s Department have busted several marijuana operations in the county, including a medical marijuana dispensary in Atwater on Friday, officials said.
During two days of raids spanning the last 10 days, Sgt. Ray Framstad said the sheriff’s office eradicated 13 marijuana grow sites, confiscated 12,197 plants and recovered 205 pounds of processed marijuana.
Goodfellas Medical Collective Clinic in Atwater was shut down.
Framstad noted that the county doesn’t allow medical marijuana dispensaries at all.
