Woman, boy killed in fatal collision on Jackson Road, infant critically injured

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed Pause

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

0:58 Video gives glance at anti-drunken driving program 'Every 15 Minutes' at Natomas High

7:08 See the frantic few minutes that ended with Sacramento police shooting Joseph Mann

0:51 'I'm not gonna force it,' officer says seconds before fellow cop shoots Joseph Mann