Woman, boy killed in fatal collision on Jackson Road, infant critically injured

A woman and a 10-year-old boy were killed and an infant was critically injured in a head-on collision on Jackson Road early Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
At 3:05 a.m., the woman and the boy were in the front seat of a Honda Accord and the infant was in the back when the woman drifted over a center turn lane and collided with a white panel van, said Officer Tommy Riggin. The crash occurred south of Rosemont between Harlin Drive and Mayhew Road, just east of Watt Avenue.
“No one was properly restrained,” Riggin said. The woman and the boy were not wearing seat belts and the infant was not fully strapped in to a car seat in the back.
The 31-year-old driver, an Elk Grove resident, and the 10-year-old were killed on impact and the infant was transported to U.C. Davis, he said. He didn’t know anything further about the infant’s condition. CHP officers at the scene assumed the children are related to the woman, but that is unconfirmed.
“We don’t even know why she was out there with the children,” Riggin said.
The driver of the panel van, a Ford Transit, was conscious and alert at the scene, he said. The road was blocked until about 6 a.m.
Ellen Garrison: 916-321-1920, @EllenGarrison
