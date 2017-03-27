Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

Attorney Linda Parisi, assigned to the case after the Sacramento County Public Defender’s Office declared a conflict, asked for time to review the evidence. Parisi told reporters that she planned to review police reports and “evaluate the situation,” calling the deadly incident “truly tragic. It’s a very difficult situation.” Salvador Vasquez-Oliva will return to court Tuesday, April 18, 2017 for further arraignment.