Man’s body found in creek, investigators suspect homicide

The death of a man whose body was found in a creek near Chico on Sunday is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Butte County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were dispatched to Lone Pine Avenue near Chico River Road about 10:50 a.m. after a passerby spotted a body in Little Chico Creek. Deputies found a man dead in the water, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. Butte County Search and Rescue crews retrieved the body and detectives were called to investigate.
The body was identified through fingerprints as that of 33-year-old William Kohnke of Chico, who had been reported missing to the Chico Police Department in January, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Based on evidence collected at the scene, sheriff’s detectives, in conjunction with the Chico Police Department, are investigating the death as a homicide, the news release said.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call Detective Jim Beller at 530-538-7671.
