Masked man steals tips from taqueria

0:15 Firefighters douse vehicle blaze on Highway 99 Pause

1:21 Watch police arrest parolee in North Sacramento after officers shot him during gun battle

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

0:45 Sedan crashes into parked Sacramento police and sheriff vehicles

2:00 How police shootings and protests are leading to reform measures