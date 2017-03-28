Two shot outside south Sacramento casino

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people early Tuesday outside a south Sacramento casino.
Matthew McPhail, spokesman for Sacramento police, said that around 12:41 a.m., employees at Kasier Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center alerted Sacramento police that two unidentified shooting victims came into the hospital.
“The victims were not entirely cooperative,” McPhail said. “We don’t have much information.”
McPhail said officers were able to determine that about midnight Tuesday, the two victims were leaving the parking lot of the Parkwest Casino Lotus in the 6000 block of Stockton Boulevard. Another person, or persons, in the parking lot fired the shots and left shortly after, McPhail said.
Police recovered gun shell casings, he said. Both victims are expected to survive.
Sacramento police ask anyone with information to call investigators at 916-808-0650 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.
Jessica Hice: 916-321-1550, @Jess_Hice
