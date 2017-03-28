Two shot outside south Sacramento casino

1:21 Watch police arrest parolee in North Sacramento after officers shot him during gun battle Pause

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

0:15 Residents, city officials gather to mourn victims

0:36 City Councilman Jay Schenirer: 'We need to support one another'

0:49 South Land Park resident: 'Worst crime I can remember'

0:15 Firefighters douse vehicle blaze on Highway 99

2:02 Sacramento's most wanted: Meet the region's newest batch of fugitives

0:21 Sacramento police investigate a homicide in South Land Park area

1:57 Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones explains rise in concealed carry permits