March 28, 2017 9:41 AM

Sacramento County coroner identifies man stabbed to death earlier this month

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed earlier this month when he was stabbed at a home on 37th Avenue.

He was identified as 48-year-old Clarence Pendergrass. The Coroner’s Office is still attempting to determine where he was living at the time of death.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department detectives said that Richard Mondragon, 51, who lived at the residence where the stabbing occurred, was found by deputies and detained about 10:30 a.m. March 17.

Deputies called to the home in the 4400 block of 37th Avenue about 5:15 a.m. found Pendergrass on the floor suffering from stab wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but he died at the scene.

Homicide detectives searched for Mondragon, who left the residence before authorities arrived.

The caller who reported the stabbing said that an argument had occurred inside the home.

Mondragon was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of murder.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

