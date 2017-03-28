Fresno man falls to death from Harvey’s Casino garage at Stateline

A Fresno man died in a fall Sunday morning from a Stateline casino parking garage.
The body of David Garcia, 29, was found next to the parking structure at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Casino along Highway 50 at 3 a.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation by the Douglas County Nevada Sheriff’s Office determined that Garcia fell from the upper levels of the parking structure. Witnesses told deputies that Garcia had been drinking that evening and had left he casino at 2:20 a.m. Sunday.
The fall appears to be accidental, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
