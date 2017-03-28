Documents: Vasquez-Oliva used blunt-force instrument, knife in quadruple homicide

Prosecutors say Salvador Vasquez-Oliva used a blunt-force instrument and a knife to kill his family inside their South Land Park home in charging documents filed Monday.
Vasquez-Oliva, 56, was arraigned Monday on four counts of murder with special circumstances in Sacramento Superior Court in the deaths of Angelique Vasquez, 45, her daughter, 14-year-old Mia Vasquez, son Alvin Vasquez, 11, and niece, 21-year-old Ashley Coleman, days after the shocking discovery March 23 by authorities of the four victims’ bodies at the home on 35th Avenue.
According to the complaint, Vasquez and her children were killed with a blunt force instrument. A knife was used to kill Coleman. All were killed March 22. Vasquez-Oliva was arrested hours after the grim find March 23 in San Francisco.
The four-page felony complaint expands on Monday’s allegation, read by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Richard Sueyoshi, that Vasquez-Oliva used “a deadly and dangerous weapon” to kill the four.
Vasquez-Oliva returns to a Sacramento courtroom April 18 for further arraignment and remains held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail.
Vasquez-Oliva and Angelique Vasquez both worked for the State of California, he as an office technician, she as a personnel technician for the state’s Employment Development Department.
The children, who attended Sam Brannan Middle School and John Cabrillo Elementary School, were remembered as polite, well-liked and athletic. Mia was a goalkeeper for her school’s soccer team, while Alvin enjoyed playing basketball, said neighbors and teachers.
Neighbors, joined by city leaders, gathered near the Vasquez home Saturday for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims. At the children’s schools, counselors were on hand to offer support to their classmates.
