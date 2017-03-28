Rough and Ready motorcyclist, 70, ejects head-first into utility pole

A 70-year-old Nevada County man died Monday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Rough and Ready Highway, north of Penn Valley.
The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m., as the man, a resident of the community of Rough and Ready, was riding a Yamaha 500cc motorcycle northbound on Rough and Ready Highway. He was traveling about 45 mph and was approaching the intersection of Valley Drive when he allowed the motorcycle to veer off the east side of the highway, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
The motorcycle traveled into a ditch, then continued to the north, striking a rock embankment. The rider was ejected, and his head, shoulder and neck struck a large, wooden utility pole. He bounced off the pole and landed back in the northbound lane of Rough and Ready Highway, the news release said.
The motorcycle came to rest on its right side back in the northbound lane, just north of Valley Drive.
The CHP said the man was wearing a helmet but he was not licensed to drive a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Penn Valley Fire Protection District.
The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.
The CHP said it is not known whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. Toxicology results will be provided in conjunction with the medical examiner’s review.
