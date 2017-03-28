Crime - Sacto 911

March 28, 2017 6:31 PM

Rough and Ready motorcyclist, 70, ejects head-first into utility pole

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

A 70-year-old Nevada County man died Monday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Rough and Ready Highway, north of Penn Valley.

The crash was reported at 3:55 p.m., as the man, a resident of the community of Rough and Ready, was riding a Yamaha 500cc motorcycle northbound on Rough and Ready Highway. He was traveling about 45 mph and was approaching the intersection of Valley Drive when he allowed the motorcycle to veer off the east side of the highway, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The motorcycle traveled into a ditch, then continued to the north, striking a rock embankment. The rider was ejected, and his head, shoulder and neck struck a large, wooden utility pole. He bounced off the pole and landed back in the northbound lane of Rough and Ready Highway, the news release said.

The motorcycle came to rest on its right side back in the northbound lane, just north of Valley Drive.

The CHP said the man was wearing a helmet but he was not licensed to drive a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics with the Penn Valley Fire Protection District.

The man’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

The CHP said it is not known whether drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. Toxicology results will be provided in conjunction with the medical examiner’s review.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos