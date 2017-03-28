Caller detained after saying he shot woman in south Sacramento County

A 25-year-old man has been detained in the shooting death of a woman whose body was found in a mobile home in south Sacramento County.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies went to a mobile home in the 8200 block of Coed Lane after the Lincoln Police Department received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday from a man saying he had shot a woman at a mobile home at the south Sacramento County address.
Inside the mobile home, deputies found a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were at the mobile home beginning their investigation Tuesday evening.
In the meantime, the Placer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the dead end of old Highway 65 in Sheridan and located the man’s vehicle. The man was detained without incident, according to the news release. Sacramento County deputies took him into custody and transported him to detectives to be interviewed about the shooting.
The man and woman apparently had a relationship, but the extent of the relationship has not been determined, the news release said.
The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family.
Detectives ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 or Crime Alert at 916-443-4357. Tip information also can be left anonymously on the Sheriff’s Department’s website, www.sacsheriff.com, or by calling 916-874-8477.
