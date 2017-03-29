Crime - Sacto 911

March 29, 2017 6:47 AM

Girl escapes through window of burning Citrus Heights home

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A girl was able to escape out a bedroom window during a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Citrus Heights.

When Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews arrived at the house on Mistletoe Way shortly after 3:30 a.m., officers from the Citrus Heights Police Department were already on the scene.

First responders initially addressed a report that someone was still in a back bedroom of the burning home. Sac Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal said that it was quickly learned that the girl had been able to get out of the burning bedroom through a window.

Crews then turned their attention to putting out the blaze. Fire damage was mostly contained to the bedroom, with smoke damage throughout the house.

Two adults and another girl were able to get out of the house. The adults were transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

A dog died in the fire, but another dog and a rabbit were safely taken out of the burning home.

Cause of the fire has not been determined.

 
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

