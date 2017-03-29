Crime - Sacto 911

March 29, 2017 7:06 AM

Auburn bicyclist killed in crash with truck is identified by coroner

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

A bicyclist who died in a March 18 crash with a truck has been identified by the Placer County Sheriff-coroner’s office, authorities said.

He was identified as David Hale Thorbahn, 65, of Auburn.

Thorbahn was killed in the crash just before 1 p.m. March 18 on Auburn Folsom Road, south of Sunrise Ridge Circle, according to an Auburn Police Department press release. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to e-mail Detective Carlos Castaner with the Auburn Police Department's Investigations Division at ccastaner@auburn.ca.gov.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Attorney Parisi gets late assignment, needs time to review evidence

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos