Auburn bicyclist killed in crash with truck is identified by coroner

A bicyclist who died in a March 18 crash with a truck has been identified by the Placer County Sheriff-coroner’s office, authorities said.
He was identified as David Hale Thorbahn, 65, of Auburn.
Thorbahn was killed in the crash just before 1 p.m. March 18 on Auburn Folsom Road, south of Sunrise Ridge Circle, according to an Auburn Police Department press release. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to e-mail Detective Carlos Castaner with the Auburn Police Department's Investigations Division at ccastaner@auburn.ca.gov.
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
