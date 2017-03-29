Man detained, library evacuated after bomb threat reported at Cosumnes River College

A man was taken into custody Wednesday and the Cosumnes River College library placed off-limits after a campus threat was reported.
Cosumnes River College spokeswoman Kristie West said that a student told campus police that she overheard a man saying that he was “going to blow the place up.”
Police found the man who allegedly made the threat in the college library. He was taken into custody.
However, his backpack was left on the floor in the library, which prompted an evacuation of the building. Sacramento police have been called to bring in a bomb-sniffing dog.
Until the library is judged to be clear of any danger, the building is off-limits. Students and faculty are free to go about the remainder of the campus.
