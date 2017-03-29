Crime - Sacto 911

March 29, 2017 2:39 PM

Citrus Heights police offer free steering wheel locks to those with some Hondas, Fords

By Walter Ko

wko@sacbee.com

To combat an increase in vehicle thefts, the Citrus Heights Police Department is giving away free steering wheel locks to city residents driving the three most commonly stolen vehicles.

During 2015 and 2016, the Police Department reported that in the city 649 vehicles were stolen, including sedans, trucks, motor homes, golf carts and motorcycles.

With help from the Sacramento Area Vehicle Theft Reduction Unit funds, the Police Department is offering locks to those driving Honda Accords (1990-1997), Honda Civics (1990-2000) and Ford F-Series trucks (1998-2007), the most commonly stolen vehicles during the past five years.

Car owners must provide their current registration to show proof of ownership at the department, 6315 Fountain Square Drive. The locks are available while supplies last.

Walter Ko: 916-321-1436, @juntaeko

