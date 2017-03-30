El Dorado Hills man allegedly speeds from Folsom police twice, but is eventually arrested

Folsom police say that a man could run but not hide after arresting an El Dorado Hills man on several charges, including suspicion of fleeing from officers on two occasions.
Michael David Treece, 19, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of recklessly evading officers, resisting officers and driving on a suspended license.
On March 16 and March 18, officers tried to stop a white Nissan 350Z for speeding in the Empire Ranch area. Both pursuits were ended by the officers for public safety reasons.
However, during the pursuits, the officers gained enough information to lead detectives to Treece at a home in El Dorado Hills. There, on Tuesday, they arrested Treece after a short chase on foot.
“This case is a great reminder to anyone who might be thinking of trying to outrun the police,” Said Folsom police Sgt. John Lewis. “We value the safety of the public, and although we may not catch you at the time, we will investigate and you will be held responsible.”
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
