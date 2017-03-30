Injured South Lake Tahoe robbery victim found bound, gagged

South Lake Tahoe police are searching for a vehicle stolen from a man who was found bound, gagged and injured inside his residence late Wednesday afternoon.
Officers received a report about 5:45 p.m. of a man tied up and possibly stabbed inside his home in the 3600 block of Spruce Avenue. They found a 43-year-old man bound and gagged inside his apartment, according to a Police Department news release. They also found a significant amount of blood inside the apartment.
The man was taken to Barton Hospital and was reported in stable condition Thursday, according to police.
Investigators determined that the man had been tied up for at least 20 hours. He was found by a coworker who came to check on him when he failed to show up for work or return calls, police said. The man’s car was missing and presumed stolen.
Police said they believe the victim knows who committed that crime and that it was not a random act. They declined to provide details, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.
Police provided a photo of the missing vehicle, a blue and gray 2000 Subaru Legacy Outback station wagon with California license plate 7WFM387. Anyone who sees the vehicle is advised not to contact the occupants and to call local law enforcement.
Anyone with information pertaining to the case is asked to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department’s detective division at 530-542-6100.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments