Son found guilty of killing father, a Placer County olive oil maker

0:37 Jerry Brown warns about 'screwed up state with a bunch of potholes' Pause

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:24 America's oldest female astronaut works after record-setting spacewalk

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:12 Mother discusses son's severe brain damage after police used batons and Tasers to subdue him

0:42 Jerry Brown, pitching road repair tax, muses about another presidential run

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

0:33 Police drive to scene of Flenaugh shooting: 'Shots fired, suspect is down'

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)