Son found guilty of killing father, a Placer County olive oil maker

A man accused of killing his father, a prominent Placer County olive oil maker,has been convicted of first-degree murder.
Robert Carlo Yandolino, 28, was found guilty Thursday in the 2015 shooting death of 58-year-old Carlo Alexander Yandolino, according to a Placer County District Attorney’s Office news release. The jury also found special circumstance allegations of lying n wait and murder for financial gain to be true.
In addition, Robert Yandolino was found guilty of attempted murder of Carlo Yandolino’s friend and ranch manager, who witnessed the murder. He also was convicted of several charges stemming from incidents involving his previous live-in girlfriend, including one count of domestic abuse, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of dissuading a witness, according to the news release.
He faces life in prison without parole and is to be sentenced May 10 in Placer County Superior Court.
Carlo Yandolino and his wife, Rebecca McGuire, operated the Monte Vista Ranch Olive Oil Co. on Oakhurst Way, between Newcastle and Lincoln.
Evidence presented during the trial indicated that Robert Yandolino purchased a firearm weeks before his father’s murder. On May 14, 2015, he waited for his father at the Newcastle-area property and shot him one time in the head.
He then turned the gun on the ranch manager and shot at him, but the gun malfunctioned. The ranch manager was able to escape and identify Robert Yandolino as Carlo Yandolino’s killer, the news release said.
Detectives traced the weapon to Robert Yandolino’s residence and deputies arrested him in Rocklin the same day.
