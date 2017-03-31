Crime - Sacto 911

March 31, 2017 11:08 AM

Coroner's office identifies landscape worker hit by vehicle as Stockton man

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

The landscape worker who died Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in North Natomas has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Coroner’s deputies said the worker was Jose Hernandez, 51, of Stockton.

Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento police spokeswoman, said police received a report just after 11 a.m. Thursday that a vehicle had crashed into a pole on Del Paso Road between Blackrock Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found that the westbound vehicle had struck a tree, a pole and Hernandez, who was determined to be a landscape worker employed in the area. Matthew said it was not clear whether the worker had been on the sidewalk or in the landscaped area.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives

View more video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question

Editor's Choice Videos