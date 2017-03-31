Coroner's office identifies landscape worker hit by vehicle as Stockton man

The landscape worker who died Thursday when he was struck by a vehicle in North Natomas has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner’s deputies said the worker was Jose Hernandez, 51, of Stockton.
Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento police spokeswoman, said police received a report just after 11 a.m. Thursday that a vehicle had crashed into a pole on Del Paso Road between Blackrock Drive and Gateway Park Boulevard.
When officers arrived, they found that the westbound vehicle had struck a tree, a pole and Hernandez, who was determined to be a landscape worker employed in the area. Matthew said it was not clear whether the worker had been on the sidewalk or in the landscaped area.
Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.
