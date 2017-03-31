Crime - Sacto 911

March 31, 2017 2:16 PM

Human body found in Yolo Bypass south of Woodland

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

A human body was found Friday morning in the middle of the Yolo Bypass south of Woodland by Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies, department spokesman Lt. Lance Faille said.

Authorities were alerted to the body after a passing motorist southbound on Interstate 5 noticed it at 10:02 a.m., Faille said.

Yolo County Sheriff’s officials responded to the call, locating the body in the middle of the levees. Faille said he could not provide information on the sex, race or age of the body, saying only that the person did not appear to be a child given his or her size. It was unknown how long the body had been in the water.

Detectives and personnel from the Yolo County Coroner’s Office continued to investigate the body recovery scene Friday afternoon.

Water in the bypass has receded in the past few days, Faille said.

The identity of the person found in the bypass will be released by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office after family of the deceased are notified, Faille said.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

