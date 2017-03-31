Human body found in Yolo Bypass south of Woodland

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding Pause

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

2:02 Father next in line for trial after charges aired in death of days-old Justice Rees

1:03 Yolo DA: 'Only losers' in death of baby Justice

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets

2:20 A mother's tribute to her slain son, J.J. Clavo

0:55 Sheriff's Department investigates homicide inside marijuana grow house

1:58 Attorney says FBI should be held responsible for what happened to Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins