Propane-related fire destroys unoccupied Kirkwood home

Sierra residents are being urged to clear snow from their propane tanks following a propane-related fire that destroyed a single-family home Friday in Kirkwood.
Amador County Undersheriff Jim Wegner said the incident was reported at 1:44 p.m. on Danberg Drive.
The house was unoccupied and no one was injured, according a statement issued by the Kirkwood Meadows Public Utility District, which provides fire service to the area. The district noted that this was the second propane-related fire in a week. A propane explosion was reported Saturday at Kirkwood Mountain Resort, with no injuries.
The utility district urged residents to make sure the propane service to homes are free of snow and accessible.
The California Highway Patrol’s South Lake Tahoe Office posted photos of Friday’s explosion and fire on Twitter.
