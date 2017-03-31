Pair suspected in credit card theft captured in surveillance photos

Placer County sheriff’s officials are asking the public’s help in identifying two people shown in surveillance photos using stolen credit cards.
The cards were stolen March 9 from a car parked at Steven’s Trailhead in Colfax. The thieves broke a window to get into the car. Shortly afterward, the cards were used at several retail locations in Grass Valley, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in the photos is asked to email jcmartin@placer.ca.gov. People who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a case reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest should call Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191, or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, tips.placercrimestoppers.com.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
