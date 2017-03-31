Crime - Sacto 911

March 31, 2017 5:45 PM

Pair suspected in credit card theft captured in surveillance photos

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Placer County sheriff’s officials are asking the public’s help in identifying two people shown in surveillance photos using stolen credit cards.

The cards were stolen March 9 from a car parked at Steven’s Trailhead in Colfax. The thieves broke a window to get into the car. Shortly afterward, the cards were used at several retail locations in Grass Valley, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in the photos is asked to email jcmartin@placer.ca.gov. People who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a case reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest should call Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8191, or submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, tips.placercrimestoppers.com.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

