March 31, 2017 9:12 PM

Crime Q&A: What happened in weekend shooting in Fair Oaks?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Q: What happened on Archer Avenue in Fair Oaks about 7:30 p.m. March 26?

Karen, Fair Oaks

A: Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies received a report at 7:10 p.m. March 26 of a shooting at a residence in the 7900 block of Archer Avenue in Fair Oaks.

Sgt. Tony Turnbull, sheriff’s spokesman, said a man and his adult stepson were involved in a fight. Both were injured and one was shot in the arm. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Either of the men could be deemed the “victim,” Turnbull said, adding that it is being sorted out by detectives and the District Attorney’s Office.

Both men were detained by deputies without incident that evening.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

