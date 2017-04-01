Crime - Sacto 911

April 1, 2017 2:53 PM

Drive-by shooting hits man at Natomas park

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Brad Branan

bbranan@sacbee.com

A man was shot in a drive-by shooting next to North Natomas Regional Park on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Around 1 p.m., a car drove next to the victim’s car and shot him, said Sacramento Police Department Officer Linda Matthew. The shooting happened near North Park Drive and Natomas Boulevard.

The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound, Matthew said. The victim’s age and name were not immediately available.

Police are gathering information at the scene. Police have no information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, Matthew said.

Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee

Editor's Choice Videos