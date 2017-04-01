Drive-by shooting hits man at Natomas park

A man was shot in a drive-by shooting next to North Natomas Regional Park on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Around 1 p.m., a car drove next to the victim’s car and shot him, said Sacramento Police Department Officer Linda Matthew. The shooting happened near North Park Drive and Natomas Boulevard.
The victim was brought to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound, Matthew said. The victim’s age and name were not immediately available.
Police are gathering information at the scene. Police have no information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle, Matthew said.
Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee
Comments