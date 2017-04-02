Human remains found in Shasta County could be those of missing woman

Divers with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Department have found a human leg and other body parts at a marina in Whiskeytown Lake that are believed to be from a missing woman.
Bridget Jacobs, 38, was reported missing by her father March 20. Five days earlier, a woman was heard screaming on a 911 call that was made from her ex-husband’s cell phone, the sheriff’s department said.
During the last week, detectives conducted searches at the Brandy Creek Marina at Whiskeytown Lake and a residence in the 3800 block of Westridge Road in the town of Cottonwood.
During interviews with deputies, Bridget Jacobs’ ex-husband, Philip Jacobs, said his ex-wife had called 911 before falling down the stairs March 15 and breaking her neck, according to a press release.
Jacobs, 56. said he kept the body inside the residence until March 19. He then placed the body in a boat, towed the boat to Whiskeytown Lake, a popular recreation spot 8 miles west of Redding, and disposed of the body at the marina, the press release said. The remains were discovered on Saturday.
The sheriff’s department said a safe was found at the Cottonwood residence where Bridget Jacobs’ phone was located along with undisclosed evidence that foul play was involved.
Jacobs was arrested on murder charges and taken to the Shasta County Jail. The Jacobs’ marriage lasted eight months and ended Dec. 7, according to the Associated Press. Both also had requested temporary restraining orders against each another, according to court records obtained by AP.
Bridget Jacobs’ dog Abijah, a 4-year-old Pomeranian and Yorkshire mix, is still missing. Deputies said Philip Jacobs did not tell detectives what happened to the dog.
According to a press release, divers will continue looking for more remains early in the week when improved water clarity is expected.
Police have asked anyone with information about the case or the couple to contact investigators at (530) 245-6540, (530) 245-6135 or mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.
