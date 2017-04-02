Crime - Sacto 911

April 2, 2017 4:54 PM

Three shot at Del Paso Heights park, no suspects in custody

By Jessica Hice

One adult and two children were shot near a Del Paso Heights park Sunday afternoon, the Sacramento Police Department said.

Matthew McPhail, spokesman for the Police Department, said the shootings happened near Mama Marks Park, 1140 Roanoke Ave., at about 3:55 p.m.

“No one is in custody,” McPhail said.

The victims were all taken to area hospitals. They were described as an adult, an 11-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. No information was available on the victims’ conditions.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for more information.

