Motorcyclist killed in Greenback Lane collision

A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday evening after colliding with a vehicle at Greenback Lane and Fountain Square Drive in Citrus Heights.
The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and led to street closures in the area, Citrus Heights police reported.
Police said the motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on Greenback and was struck by a car, traveling eastbound on Greenback, that was turning left onto Fountain Square Drive.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The drive of the other vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with officers investigating the accident, said Anthony Boehle, a spokesman with the Citrus Heights Police Department.
The intersection was closed down for several hours. In addition, Greenback was closed between San Juan Avenue and Binet Drive.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
