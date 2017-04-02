Motorcyclist killed in Greenback Lane collision

2:17 Sacramento's most wanted: These fugitive felons pack variety onto their rap sheets Pause

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:33 Police drive to scene of Flenaugh shooting: 'Shots fired, suspect is down'

0:36 Sacramento officer says police 'offed' suspect who charged at them with knives

1:12 Four dead at scene of South Land Park homicide

1:06 South Land Park residents mourn four killed

5:40 Sacramento's Historic City Cemetery rose garden thrives after controversy

1:07 'I'm Quitting': Impact of California's new $2-a-pack tax hike